Alabama High School Football Live Streams in Lee County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Lee County, Alabama this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lee County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Opelika High School at Central-Phenix City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Phenix City, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Opelika High School at Central-Phenix City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Phenix City, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Enterprise High School at Smiths Station High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Smiths Station, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Auburn High School at Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lee-Scott Academy at Glenwood School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Smiths Station, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.