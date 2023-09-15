In Jackson County, Alabama, there are attractive high school football games on the docket this week. Info on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jackson County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Section High School at Sand Rock School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 15

6:45 PM CT on September 15 Location: Sand Rock, AL

Sand Rock, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Ider High School at North Sand Mountain High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Higdon, AL

Higdon, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodville High School at Appalachian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Oneonta, AL

Oneonta, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Randolph School at North Jackson High School