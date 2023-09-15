High school football is on the schedule this week in Houston County, Alabama, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Houston County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Prattville High School at Dothan High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 15

6:30 PM CT on September 15 Location: Dothan, AL

Dothan, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Rehobeth High School at Headland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Headland, AL

Headland, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Opp High School at Providence Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Dothan, AL

Dothan, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Houston County High School at Red Level High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Red Level, AL

Red Level, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Northside Methodist Academy at Pike County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Brundidge, AL

Brundidge, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Cottonwood High School at Wicksburg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Newton, AL

Newton, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Ashford High School at Houston Academy