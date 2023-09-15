Alabama High School Football Live Streams in Etowah County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Searching for how to watch high school football games in Etowah County, Alabama this week? We've got you covered.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Etowah County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Fort Payne High School at Gadsden City High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Gadsden, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Springville High School at Southside-Gadsden High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Southside, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Geraldine High School at Hokes Bluff High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Hokes Bluff, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southeastern High School at West End High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Walnut Grove, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Decatur Heritage Christian Academy at Coosa Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Gadsden, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fultondale High School at Etowah High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Attalla, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
