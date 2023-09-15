The injury report for the Atlanta Dream (19-21) heading into their NBA playoffs first round game 1 against the Dallas Wings (22-18) currently has two players. The playoff matchup begins at 9:30 PM ET on Friday, September 15 from College Park Center.

The Wings will seek another victory over the Dream after a 94-77 win in their matchup on Sunday.

Atlanta Dream Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nia Coffey Out Hand 6.9 4.8 1.5 Asia Durr Out Knee 4.8 1.1 0.7

Dallas Wings Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lou Lopez Senechal Out Knee - - - Diamond DeShields Out Knee - - -

Dream vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Arena: College Park Center

Dream Player Leaders

Cheyenne Parker is averaging a team-leading 6.7 rebounds per contest. And she is producing 15.0 points and 1.8 assists, making 48.3% of her shots from the field.

Allisha Gray gives the Dream 17.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. She also delivers 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Dream receive 4.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Monique Billings.

Dream vs. Wings Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Wings -6.5 169.5

