Alabama High School Football Live Streams in DeKalb County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
If you live in DeKalb County, Alabama and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
DeKalb County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Fort Payne High School at Gadsden City High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Gadsden, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Geraldine High School at Hokes Bluff High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Hokes Bluff, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ider High School at North Sand Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Higdon, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sylvania High School at Ohatchee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Ohatchee, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whitesburg Christian Academy at Fyffe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Fyffe, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
