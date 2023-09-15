Braves vs. Marlins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 15
Friday's contest features the Atlanta Braves (96-50) and the Miami Marlins (75-72) facing off at LoanDepot park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 6-5 win for the Braves according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on September 15.
The Braves will give the nod to Bryce Elder (12-4, 3.38 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Johnny Cueto (1-4, 6.15 ERA).
Braves vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, September 15, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Braves vs. Marlins Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 6, Marlins 5.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Marlins
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Read More About This Game
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.
- The Braves have won two of their last three games against the spread.
- The Braves have entered the game as favorites 132 times this season and won 88, or 66.7%, of those games.
- Atlanta is 47-17 this season when entering a game favored by -185 or more on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Braves.
- No team has scored more than the 852 runs Atlanta has this season.
- The Braves' 3.94 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 10
|Pirates
|W 5-2
|Allan Winans vs Luis Ortiz
|September 11
|@ Phillies
|W 10-8
|Charlie Morton vs Taijuan Walker
|September 11
|@ Phillies
|L 7-5
|Kyle Wright vs Michael Lorenzen
|September 12
|@ Phillies
|W 7-6
|Max Fried vs Zack Wheeler
|September 13
|@ Phillies
|W 4-1
|Spencer Strider vs Cristopher Sanchez
|September 15
|@ Marlins
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Johnny Cueto
|September 16
|@ Marlins
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Jesús Luzardo
|September 17
|@ Marlins
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Jesús Luzardo
|September 18
|Phillies
|-
|Kyle Wright vs Zack Wheeler
|September 19
|Phillies
|-
|Max Fried vs Cristopher Sanchez
|September 20
|Phillies
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Aaron Nola
