Friday's contest features the Atlanta Braves (96-50) and the Miami Marlins (75-72) facing off at LoanDepot park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 6-5 win for the Braves according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on September 15.

The Braves will give the nod to Bryce Elder (12-4, 3.38 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Johnny Cueto (1-4, 6.15 ERA).

Braves vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 15, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, September 15, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

Braves vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 6, Marlins 5.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

The Braves have won two of their last three games against the spread.

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 132 times this season and won 88, or 66.7%, of those games.

Atlanta is 47-17 this season when entering a game favored by -185 or more on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Braves.

No team has scored more than the 852 runs Atlanta has this season.

The Braves' 3.94 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

