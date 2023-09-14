If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Walker County, Alabama, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

Walker County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Fairfield High Preparatory High School at Jasper High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14

7:00 PM CT on September 14 Location: Jasper, AL

Jasper, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Cordova High School at Corner High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on September 15

6:50 PM CT on September 15 Location: Dora, AL

Dora, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Carbon Hill High School at Fayette County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Fayette, AL

Fayette, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Tarrant High School at Oakman High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Oakman, AL

Oakman, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Haleyville High School at Dora High School