Alabama High School Football Live Streams in Walker County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Walker County, Alabama, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Walker County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Fairfield High Preparatory High School at Jasper High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
- Location: Jasper, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Cordova High School at Corner High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Dora, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carbon Hill High School at Fayette County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Fayette, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tarrant High School at Oakman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Oakman, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Haleyville High School at Dora High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Dora, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
