Elmore County, Alabama has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and info on how to stream them is available here.

Elmore County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Wetumpka High School at Park Crossing High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
  • Location: Montgomery, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Selma High School at Holtville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
  • Location: Deatsville, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Central High School of Clay County at Elmore County High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
  • Location: Eclectic, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lowndes Academy at Edgewood Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
  • Location: Elmore, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Demopolis High School at Marbury High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
  • Location: Deatsville, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

