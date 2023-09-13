The Atlanta Falcons have +5000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 13.

Falcons Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +170

+170 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Atlanta Betting Insights

Atlanta put together a 9-7-0 record against the spread last season.

The Falcons and their opponents combined to go over the point total seven out of 17 times last season.

Atlanta compiled 318.6 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 24th in the . On defense, it ranked 27th, allowing 362.1 yards per contest.

Last season the Falcons won just once on the road and had a 6-3 record at home.

When an underdog, Atlanta went 3-9 last season. As favorites, however, went undefeated (4-0).

The Falcons won just twice in the NFC South (2-4) and went 6-6 in the NFC as a whole.

Falcons Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Tyler Allgeier rushed for 1,035 yards (64.7 per game) and three touchdowns.

In addition, Allgeier had 16 receptions for 139 yards and one touchdown.

In 13 games, Cordarrelle Patterson ran for 695 yards (53.5 per game) and eight TDs.

In nine games with the Commanders a season ago, Taylor Heinicke passed for 1,859 yards (206.6 per game), with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 62.2%.

Drake London had 72 catches for 866 yards (50.9 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.

As a key defensive contributor, Richie Grant delivered 122 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and two interceptions in 17 games last year.

Falcons Player Futures

2023-24 Falcons NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Panthers W 24-10 +20000 2 September 17 Packers - +4000 3 September 24 @ Lions - +1800 4 October 1 @ Jaguars - +2000 5 October 8 Texans - +40000 6 October 15 Commanders - +10000 7 October 22 @ Buccaneers - +12500 8 October 29 @ Titans - +10000 9 November 5 Vikings - +5000 10 November 12 @ Cardinals - +50000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 Saints - +3000 13 December 3 @ Jets - +5000 14 December 10 Buccaneers - +12500 15 December 17 @ Panthers - +20000 16 December 24 Colts - +25000 17 December 31 @ Bears - +12500 18 January 7 @ Saints - +3000

