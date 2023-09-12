On Tuesday, Michael Harris II (.658 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Atlanta Braves play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Phillies.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo!

Zack Wheeler

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II is batting .295 with 25 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 25 walks.

He ranks 10th in batting average, 55th in on base percentage, and 39th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.

Harris II is batting .316 with two homers during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Harris II has picked up a hit in 84 of 121 games this season, with multiple hits 29 times.

Looking at the 121 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 14 of them (11.6%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Harris II has driven home a run in 33 games this season (27.3%), including more than one RBI in 10.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

In 48 of 121 games this year, he has scored, and 14 of those games included multiple runs.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 65 .305 AVG .287 .341 OBP .333 .492 SLG .464 21 XBH 23 7 HR 9 25 RBI 25 39/9 K/BB 47/16 8 SB 12

Phillies Pitching Rankings