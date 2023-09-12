Tuesday's contest that pits the Atlanta Braves (94-50) against the Philadelphia Phillies (79-65) at Citizens Bank Park should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Braves. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on September 12.

The Braves will look to Max Fried (7-1) versus the Phillies and Zack Wheeler (11-6).

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Braves 5, Phillies 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.

Over their last 10 games, the Braves are 2-1-0 against the spread.

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 130 times this season and won 86, or 66.2%, of those games.

Atlanta has a record of 79-38, a 67.5% win rate, when favored by -125 or more by bookmakers this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 55.6% chance to win.

No team has scored more than the 841 runs Atlanta has this season.

The Braves have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule