Travis d'Arnaud -- with an on-base percentage of .179 in his past 10 games, 115 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the mound, on September 11 at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

d'Arnaud is hitting .239 with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks.

In 34 of 61 games this year (55.7%) d'Arnaud has picked up a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (21.3%).

In 16.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

d'Arnaud has had at least one RBI in 39.3% of his games this season (24 of 61), with two or more RBI 11 times (18.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 24 of 61 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 33 .204 AVG .266 .275 OBP .309 .429 SLG .438 10 XBH 12 6 HR 5 21 RBI 17 19/10 K/BB 32/7 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings