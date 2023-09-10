Ozzie Albies, with a slugging percentage of .356 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Luis Ortiz on the mound, September 10 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Pirates.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Discover More About This Game

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

  • Albies is batting .266 with 21 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs and 38 walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 65th in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.
  • In 68.0% of his 128 games this season, Albies has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 36 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 21.1% of his games this year, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Albies has picked up an RBI in 50 games this year (39.1%), with two or more RBI in 26 of those games (20.3%).
  • He has scored in 65 games this season (50.8%), including 13 multi-run games (10.2%).

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
62 GP 66
.235 AVG .294
.291 OBP .352
.436 SLG .547
23 XBH 31
11 HR 18
40 RBI 52
45/18 K/BB 49/20
2 SB 9

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.51).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Ortiz gets the start for the Pirates, his 13th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.90 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent appearance came on Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 24-year-old has put together a 4.90 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .303 to opposing hitters.
