When the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers go head to head in Week 1 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Jonnu Smith get into the end zone?

Will Jonnu Smith score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90 if he scores a TD)

Smith caught 27 balls last year en route to 245 yards.

Smith did not catch a TD pass in 12 games last season.

Jonnu Smith Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Dolphins 4 3 33 0 Week 2 @Steelers 3 0 0 0 Week 3 Ravens 4 4 25 0 Week 6 @Browns 2 2 61 0 Week 7 Bears 3 1 4 0 Week 8 @Jets 4 3 10 0 Week 9 Colts 3 3 21 0 Week 11 Jets 4 4 40 0 Week 13 Bills 2 2 6 0 Week 14 @Cardinals 2 0 0 0 Week 15 @Raiders 3 2 24 0 Week 16 Bengals 4 3 21 0

