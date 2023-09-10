For the Atlanta Falcons' upcoming Week 1 tilt versus the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 10, Bijan Robinson (+550) is one of the favorites to score the first touchdown of the game. Which other players have favorable odds to hit paydirt first? We have a complete list below.

Falcons vs. Panthers First TD Odds

Falcons Players First TD Odds Bijan Robinson +550 Drake London +800 Kyle Pitts +900 Panthers Players First TD Odds Miles Sanders +750 Adam Thielen +1100 Jonathan Mingo +1200

Which Team Will Score the First TD?

Falcons to Score First TD Panthers to Score First TD -155 +120

The Falcons were the first team to find the end zone in seven games last season (out of 17 games).

In those seven games in which Atlanta scored the first touchdown last season, three contests started with a passing TD, and four game began with a rushing score.

As far as total TDs, the Falcons scored 38 touchdowns last year, or 2.2 per game, which ranked them 18th in the NFL.

The Panthers scored the first touchdown of the game nine times last season out of 17 games played.

Of those nine games where the Panthers scored the first TD last season, six TDs came via the pass, and three score came in the running game.

In terms of total TDs, the Panthers scored 2.1 touchdowns per game last season, which ranked 22nd in the NFL.

Falcons vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

