Eddie Rosario vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .297 with a double, a triple, a home run, four walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Eddie Rosario and the Atlanta Braves take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Luis Ortiz) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is hitting .266 with 23 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 34 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 65th, his on-base percentage ranks 97th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.
- Rosario enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .474 with one homer.
- Rosario has picked up a hit in 61.3% of his 124 games this season, with multiple hits in 23.4% of those games.
- Looking at the 124 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 19 of them (15.3%), and in 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 36 games this year (29.0%), Rosario has picked up an RBI, and in 20 of those games (16.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 39.5% of his games this year (49 of 124), with two or more runs 10 times (8.1%).
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|59
|.297
|AVG
|.230
|.338
|OBP
|.301
|.568
|SLG
|.393
|27
|XBH
|20
|16
|HR
|5
|48
|RBI
|22
|58/14
|K/BB
|49/20
|0
|SB
|3
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Pirates' 4.51 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ortiz (4-4) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 13th start of the season. He has a 4.90 ERA in 68 2/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty tossed six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.90, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .303 against him.
