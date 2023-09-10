Rhyne Howard and the Atlanta Dream (19-20) take on the Dallas Wings (21-18) at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia on Sunday, September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

In its last game, Atlanta picked up an 80-75 victory against Washington. The Dream were led by Howard, who finished with 21 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and two steals, while Cheyenne Parker added 17 points. Led by Natasha Howard with 23 points, nine rebounds and four assists last time out, Dallas won 106-91 versus Seattle.

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Dream vs. Wings Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Dream (-120 to win)

Dream (-120 to win) Who's the underdog?: Wings (+100 to win)

Wings (+100 to win) What's the spread?: Dream (-1.5)

Dream (-1.5) What's the over/under?: 171.5

171.5 When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia

Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia TV: BSSWX and BSSO

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Dream Season Stats

The Dream rank fourth in the WNBA with 82.7 points per game this year. At the other end of the court, they rank seventh with 83.7 points allowed per game.

Although Atlanta is allowing 35.4 rebounds per game (third-worst in WNBA), it ranks third-best in the league by collecting 36.3 rebounds per contest.

The Dream are averaging only 18.6 assists per game, which ranks third-worst in the league.

Atlanta is committing 13.6 turnovers per game (eighth-ranked in WNBA) this year, while forcing 12.9 turnovers per contest (seventh-ranked).

While the Dream rank in the bottom five in the WNBA in threes per game with 6.4 (worst), they rank seventh in the league with a 33.6% three-point percentage.

Atlanta has been getting things done in terms of defending against three-point shooting this year, ranking third-best in the WNBA in three-pointers allowed per game (7.3) and third-best in three-point percentage allowed (33.4%).

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Dream Home/Away Splits

The Dream have scored at a higher clip at home than away from home in the 2023 season (85.1 at home versus 80.4 on the road), though they have allowed fewer points at home than on the road (82.9 opponent points per home game versus 84.5 on the road).

When playing at home, Atlanta averages 34.7 rebounds per game and allows its opponents to pull down 34.6, while on the road it averages 37.8 per game and allows 36.2.

The Dream average one more assist at home compared to on the road in 2023 (19.2 at home, 18.2 on the road). In the 2023 WNBA campaign, Atlanta is turning the ball over less in home games (13.5 per game) than away (13.8), but is forcing more turnovers at home (13.1 per game) compared to on the road (12.8).

This year, the Dream average seven made three-pointers per game at home and 5.9 on the road (while shooting 37.6% from distance in home games compared to 29.9% on the road).

Atlanta gives up 0.9000000000000004 fewer three-pointers when playing at home (6.8 per game) than on the road (7.7). It also concedes a lower three-point shooting percentage at home (32.8% in home games compared to 33.9% on the road).

Dream Moneyline and ATS Records

The Dream have won 10 of the 14 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (71.4%).

When they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter, the Dream have a 10-4 record (winning 71.4% of their games).

Atlanta has covered the spread 19 times in 38 games.

As 1.5-point favorites or more, Atlanta is 9-6 against the spread.

The Dream have a 54.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.