Looking for information on the best bets in AAC play in Week 2, or attempting to build a parlay? Our computer model likes betting on the over/under in the Houston vs. Rice matchup, and taking Texas State (+14) over UTSA on the spread. See more insights and stats on those college football games in the article below.

Best Week 2 AAC Spread Bets

Pick: Texas State +14 vs. UTSA

Matchup: Texas State Bobcats at UTSA Roadrunners

Texas State Bobcats at UTSA Roadrunners Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas State by 18 points

Texas State by 18 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: September 9

September 9 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Pick: SMU +15.5 vs. Oklahoma

Matchup: SMU Mustangs at Oklahoma Sooners

SMU Mustangs at Oklahoma Sooners Projected Favorite & Spread: SMU by 12.2 points

SMU by 12.2 points Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: September 9

September 9 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Pick: Tulane +7 vs. Ole Miss

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at Tulane Green Wave

Ole Miss Rebels at Tulane Green Wave Projected Favorite & Spread: Tulane by 7.7 points

Tulane by 7.7 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: September 9

September 9 TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 2 AAC Total Bets

Under 52.5 - Houston vs. Rice

Matchup: Houston Cougars at Rice Owls

Houston Cougars at Rice Owls Projected Total: 39 points

39 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: September 9

September 9 TV Channel: NFL Network (Stream on Fubo)

Under 65.5 - Texas State vs. UTSA

Matchup: Texas State Bobcats at UTSA Roadrunners

Texas State Bobcats at UTSA Roadrunners Projected Total: 52 points

52 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: September 9

September 9 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Under 66.5 - Ole Miss vs. Tulane

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at Tulane Green Wave

Ole Miss Rebels at Tulane Green Wave Projected Total: 58.7 points

58.7 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: September 9

September 9 TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)

Week 2 AAC Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G SMU 1-0 (0-0 AAC) 38.0 / 14.0 457.0 / 269.0 Tulane 1-0 (0-0 AAC) 37.0 / 17.0 436.0 / 265.0 Temple 1-0 (0-0 AAC) 24.0 / 21.0 353.0 / 279.0 Tulsa 1-0 (0-0 AAC) 42.0 / 7.0 517.0 / 252.0 Memphis 1-0 (0-0 AAC) 56.0 / 14.0 551.0 / 91.0 UAB 1-0 (0-0 AAC) 35.0 / 6.0 458.0 / 163.0 Charlotte 1-0 (0-0 AAC) 24.0 / 3.0 345.0 / 168.0 Florida Atlantic 1-0 (0-0 AAC) 42.0 / 20.0 493.0 / 361.0 UTSA 0-1 (0-0 AAC) 14.0 / 17.0 417.0 / 334.0 South Florida 0-1 (0-0 AAC) 24.0 / 41.0 540.0 / 465.0 East Carolina 0-1 (0-0 AAC) 3.0 / 30.0 235.0 / 402.0 Rice 0-1 (0-0 AAC) 10.0 / 37.0 176.0 / 458.0 North Texas 0-1 (0-0 AAC) 21.0 / 58.0 225.0 / 669.0 Navy 0-1 (0-0 AAC) 3.0 / 42.0 169.0 / 444.0

