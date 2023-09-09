The UAB Blazers (1-0) will look to upset the Georgia Southern Eagles (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. The Eagles are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 59.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Georgia Southern vs. UAB matchup.

UAB vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023

6:00 PM ET

ESPN+

Statesboro, Georgia

Statesboro, Georgia Venue: Allen E. Paulson Stadium

UAB vs. Georgia Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Week 2 Odds

UAB 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the AAC +6000 Bet $100 to win $6000

