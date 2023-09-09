The Georgia Southern Eagles (1-0) host the UAB Blazers (1-0) at Allen E. Paulson Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Georgia Southern has the 37th-ranked offense this season (473 yards per game), and has been even more effective on defense, ranking 20th-best with just 212 yards allowed per game. UAB's defensive unit has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks seventh-best in the FBS with 163 total yards surrendered per game. In terms of offense, it is posting 458 total yards per game, which ranks 42nd.

UAB vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Statesboro, Georgia

Statesboro, Georgia Venue: Allen E. Paulson Stadium

UAB vs. Georgia Southern Key Statistics

UAB Georgia Southern 458 (53rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 473 (48th) 163 (6th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 212 (19th) 167 (55th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 200 (42nd) 291 (39th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 273 (52nd) 1 (38th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (81st) 0 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (52nd)

UAB Stats Leaders

Jacob Zeno has 291 passing yards, or 291 per game, so far this season. He has completed 92.7% of his passes and has thrown three touchdowns with zero interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 31 rushing yards per game.

Jermaine Brown Jr. has run the ball six times for 47 yards, with two touchdowns. He's also tacked on four catches for 33 yards.

Isaiah Jacobs has run for 42 yards across 10 attempts.

Fred Farrier II has totaled four catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 54 (54 yards per game). He's been targeted five times.

TJ Jones has recorded 41 receiving yards (41 yards per game) and one touchdown on two receptions.

Tejhaun Palmer has racked up 35 reciving yards (35 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Georgia Southern Stats Leaders

Davis Brin has 244 yards passing for Georgia Southern, completing 73% of his passes and collecting two touchdowns and one interception this season.

Jalen White has carried the ball 19 times for a team-high 125 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner.

OJ Arnold has been handed the ball seven times this year and racked up 46 yards (46 per game) with one touchdown.

Derwin Burgess Jr.'s team-leading 76 yards as a receiver have come on six receptions (out of nine targets) with one touchdown.

Khaleb Hood has caught five passes while averaging 45 yards per game.

Anthony Queeley has been the target of five passes and racked up four grabs for 38 yards, an average of 38 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

