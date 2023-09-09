The UAB Blazers (1-0) are 7.5-point underdogs on Saturday, September 9, 2023 against the Georgia Southern Eagles (1-0). An over/under of 62.5 is set in the game.

On the defensive side of the ball, Georgia Southern has been a top-25 unit, ranking best by surrendering only 0.0 points per game. The offense ranks 60th (34.0 points per game). UAB has been dominant on the defensive side of the ball, giving up only 6.0 points per game (13th-best). Offensively, it ranks 55th by putting up 35.0 points per game.

UAB vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Georgia Southern vs UAB Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Georgia Southern -7.5 -105 -115 62.5 -110 -110 -300 +230

Week 2 AAC Betting Trends

UAB Betting Records & Stats

UAB compiled a 4-9-0 ATS record last season.

The Blazers did not cover the spread when an underdog by 7.5 points or more last year (in one opportunity).

In UAB games last season, combined scoring went over the point total six times.

Last season, UAB was listed as the underdog in three games and failed to win any of those contests.

UAB played as an underdog of +230 or more once last season and lost that game.

UAB Stats Leaders

Dewayne McBride got things done in the ground game last season, rushing for 1,710 yards and 19 touchdowns in 13 games.

As part of the ground attack, Jermaine Brown Jr. ran for 948 yards and eight touchdowns on 5.7 YPC.

In 13 games, Dylan Hopkins delivered 1,920 yards (147.7 yards per game) with 10 touchdowns, four interceptions and a 63.3% completion percentage.

As a runner, Hopkins posted 116 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

As an important part of the passing offense, Trea Shropshire compiled 923 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 41 receptions.

On defense Noah Wilder, who was on the field for 13 games, recorded 82 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and 0.5 sacks.

On defense, Jaylen Key collected 1.0 sack to go with 3.0 TFL, 48 tackles, and three interceptions.

In 13 games, Tyler Taylor recorded 58 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception.

Grayson Cash was a key player on D last year, with three interceptions to go with 36 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and five passes defended.

