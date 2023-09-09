The No. 15 Kansas State Wildcats (1-0) and the Troy Trojans (1-0) play at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Kansas State has been clicking on all fronts this season, as they rank 23rd-best in scoring offense (45 points per game) and best in scoring defense (0 points allowed per game). Troy's offense has been consistently moving the chains, putting up 540 total yards per game (18th-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 31st by giving up 240 total yards per game.

Troy vs. Kansas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

City: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Troy vs. Kansas State Key Statistics

Troy Kansas State 540 (27th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 588 (20th) 240 (30th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 227 (27th) 342 (6th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 228 (25th) 198 (83rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 360 (13th) 4 (124th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (39th) 1 (50th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (97th)

Troy Stats Leaders

Gunnar Watson has compiled 198 yards on 63.6% passing while tossing four touchdown passes with one interception this season.

Kimani Vidal has rushed 25 times for a team-high 248 yards (248 per game). He also leads the team through the air, as his two receptions this season are good for 54 yards.

Jarris Williams has racked up 48 yards on six carries with one touchdown.

Ethan Conner has four receptions (on four targets) for a total of 51 yards (51 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Peyton Higgins' one target has resulted in one catch for 32 yards.

Kansas State Stats Leaders

Will Howard has 297 passing yards for Kansas State, completing 69.2% of his passes and collecting two touchdowns and one interception this season.

DJ Giddens has racked up 128 yards on 15 carries.

This season, Treshaun Ward has carried the ball 11 times for 56 yards (56 per game) and one touchdown.

RJ Garcia II has hauled in five receptions for 119 yards (119 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Ben Sinnott has put together a 100-yard season so far, reeling in five passes on seven targets.

Phillip Brooks' six catches are good enough for 40 yards.

