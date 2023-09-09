The Miami Hurricanes (1-0) will look to upset the No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Aggies are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. An over/under of 51 points has been set for the outing.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas A&M vs. Miami (FL) matchup in this article.

Texas A&M vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC

Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium



Texas A&M vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Texas A&M vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends

Texas A&M has a record of 1-0-0 against the spread this season.

The Aggies have covered the spread when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

Miami (FL) has covered once in one matchups with a spread this season.

Texas A&M & Miami (FL) 2023 Futures Odds

Texas A&M To Win the National Champ. +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000 Miami (FL) To Win the National Champ. +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

