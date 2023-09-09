The South Alabama Jaguars (0-1) host the FCS SE Louisiana Lions on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The Jaguars are heavily favored by 22.5 points in the game. The total is 59.5 points for this game.

Offensively, South Alabama ranks 101st in the FBS with 17.0 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 107th in points allowed (436.0 points allowed per contest). SE Louisiana's defense has been bottom-25 in total defense this season, allowing 525.0 total yards per game, which ranks 20th-worst. On the offensive side of the ball, it ranks 99th with 208.0 total yards per contest.

South Alabama vs. SE Louisiana Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Location: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

Hancock Whitney Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

South Alabama vs SE Louisiana Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline South Alabama -22.5 -115 -115 59.5 -115 -115 N/A N/A

Week 2 Sun Belt Betting Trends

South Alabama Betting Records & Stats

South Alabama Stats Leaders

Carter Bradley passed for 3,343 yards (257.2 per game), completing 64.6% of his passes, with 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 13 games last year.

On the ground, Bradley scored two touchdowns and picked up 50 yards.

La’Damian Webb ran for 1,058 yards (81.4 per game) and 13 touchdowns in 13 games.

Also, Webb had 21 receptions for 213 yards and two touchdowns.

Jalen Wayne had 58 catches for 819 yards (63.0 per game) and nine touchdowns in 13 games a season ago.

In 13 games, Caullin Lacy had 65 receptions for 803 yards (61.8 per game) and six touchdowns.

Trey Kiser compiled 56 tackles, 10.0 TFL, and two sacks in 13 games last year.

On defense in 2022, Yam Banks had 31 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and six interceptions in 13 games played.

Jaden Voisin delivered two interceptions to go with 56 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and two passes defended in 13 games a season ago.

Jamie Sheriff totaled 6.0 sacks to go with 4.0 TFL and 31 tackles in 13 games.

