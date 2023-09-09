Marcell Ozuna vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Marcell Ozuna (.419 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Pirates.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is batting .273 with 23 doubles, 33 home runs and 50 walks.
- He ranks 41st in batting average, 37th in on base percentage, and ninth in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB play.
- Ozuna enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .300 with one homer.
- Ozuna has reached base via a hit in 88 games this season (of 124 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 24.2% of his games in 2023, and 6.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Ozuna has picked up an RBI in 37.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 17.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 46.0% of his games this season (57 of 124), with two or more runs 12 times (9.7%).
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|60
|.294
|AVG
|.252
|.367
|OBP
|.324
|.601
|SLG
|.486
|32
|XBH
|24
|19
|HR
|14
|40
|RBI
|39
|56/27
|K/BB
|60/23
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (151 total, 1.1 per game).
- Oviedo (8-14 with a 4.27 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 158 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 29th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty went 3 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.27), 39th in WHIP (1.310), and 40th in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
