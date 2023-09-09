The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (0-1) host the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (2-0) at Brooks Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Coastal Carolina has been a bottom-25 scoring offense this year, ranking 19th-worst with 13.0 points per contest. The defensive unit ranks 88th in the FBS (27.0 points allowed per game). In terms of total offense, Jacksonville State ranks 57th in the FBS (319.5 total yards per game) and 34th on defense (284.0 total yards allowed per contest).

We dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest in this article.

Jacksonville State vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: Brooks Stadium

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Jacksonville State vs. Coastal Carolina Key Statistics

Jacksonville State Coastal Carolina 319.5 (10th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 345.0 (95th) 284.0 (106th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 417.0 (87th) 222.5 (19th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 56.0 (119th) 97.0 (110th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 289.0 (40th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (104th) 7 (1st) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (9th)

Jacksonville State Stats Leaders

Logan Smothers leads Jacksonville State with 127 yards on 13-of-17 passing with one touchdown compared to zero interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 46 rushing yards (23.0 ypg) on 17 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Malik Jackson, has carried the ball 25 times for 176 yards (88.0 per game) with two touchdowns.

Ron Wiggins is a key figure in this offense, with 121 rushing yards on 24 carries with two touchdowns and 38 receiving yards (19.0 per game) on four catches

Jamarye Joiner has caught three passes and compiled 35 receiving yards (17.5 per game).

Sterling Galban's four targets have resulted in three grabs for 33 yards and one touchdown.

Coastal Carolina Stats Leaders

Grayson McCall has compiled 271 yards (271.0 ypg) on 27-of-42 passing with one touchdown compared to two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Reese White, has carried the ball eight times for 21 yards (21.0 per game).

This season, Jared Brown has carried the ball two times for 15 yards (15.0 per game), while also racking up 31 yards through the air .

Sam Pinckney's team-high 139 yards as a receiver have come on nine receptions (out of 17 targets) with one touchdown.

Kyre Duplessis has been the target of one pass and compiled one catch for 25 yards, an average of 25.0 yards per contest.

