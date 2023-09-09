Austin Riley carries a two-game homer streak into the Atlanta Braves' (92-48) game against the Pittsburgh Pirates (65-76) at 7:20 PM ET on Saturday, at Truist Park.

The Braves will give the nod to Dylan Dodd and the Pirates will counter with Johan Oviedo (8-14, 4.27 ERA).

Braves vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Time: 7:20 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Dodd - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Oviedo - PIT (8-14, 4.27 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Dodd

The Braves will send out Dodd for his first start of the season.

This will be the first MLB start for the 25-year-old left-hander.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Johan Oviedo

Oviedo makes the start for the Pirates, his 29th of the season. He is 8-14 with a 4.27 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 158 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the righty tossed 3 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.27, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 28 games this season. Opponents are hitting .229 against him.

Oviedo is looking to collect his 14th quality start of the season.

Oviedo will look to pick up his 22nd outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance.

In three of his 28 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

The 25-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.27), 39th in WHIP (1.310), and 40th in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.

