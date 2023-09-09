Braves vs. Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 9
Austin Riley carries a two-game homer streak into the Atlanta Braves' (92-48) game against the Pittsburgh Pirates (65-76) at 7:20 PM ET on Saturday, at Truist Park.
The Braves will give the nod to Dylan Dodd and the Pirates will counter with Johan Oviedo (8-14, 4.27 ERA).
Braves vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Probable Pitchers: Dodd - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Oviedo - PIT (8-14, 4.27 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Dodd
- The Braves will send out Dodd for his first start of the season.
- This will be the first MLB start for the 25-year-old left-hander.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Johan Oviedo
- Oviedo makes the start for the Pirates, his 29th of the season. He is 8-14 with a 4.27 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 158 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the righty tossed 3 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.27, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 28 games this season. Opponents are hitting .229 against him.
- Oviedo is looking to collect his 14th quality start of the season.
- Oviedo will look to pick up his 22nd outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance.
- In three of his 28 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
- The 25-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.27), 39th in WHIP (1.310), and 40th in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
