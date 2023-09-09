Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (92-48) will host Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (65-76) at Truist Park on Saturday, September 9, with a start time of 7:20 PM ET.

The Braves have been listed as -225 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Pirates (+185). The total for the matchup is set at 10 runs.

Braves vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Dylan Dodd - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Johan Oviedo - PIT (8-14, 4.27 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Braves vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to wager on the Braves and Pirates matchup but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick primer. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Braves (-225) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $14.44 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will Matt Olson hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Braves vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 126 times and won 84, or 66.7%, of those games.

The Braves have gone 29-12 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter (70.7% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

The Braves have a 7-2 record across the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total six times.

The Pirates have been underdogs in 113 games this season and have come away with the win 48 times (42.5%) in those contests.

This season, the Pirates have been victorious four times in eight chances when named as an underdog of at least +185 or longer on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 5-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+140) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+180) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+135) Travis d'Arnaud 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+180) Michael Harris II 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +275 1st 1st

Think the Braves can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Atlanta and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.