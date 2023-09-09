The California Golden Bears (1-0) host the Auburn Tigers (1-0) at California Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Auburn owns the 41st-ranked defense this season (14 points allowed per game), and has been more effective on offense, ranking seventh-best with 59 points per game. Things have been going well for Cal on both sides of the ball, as it is putting up 669 total yards per game (fourth-best) and surrendering just 225 total yards per game (24th-best).

Auburn vs. Cal Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: California Memorial Stadium

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Auburn vs. Cal Key Statistics

Auburn Cal 492 (41st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 669 (19th) 301 (54th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 225 (23rd) 289 (10th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 357 (4th) 203 (83rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 312 (28th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (81st) 2 (29th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (9th)

Auburn Stats Leaders

Payton Thorne has thrown for 141 yards (141 ypg) to lead Auburn, completing 58.8% of his passes and collecting one touchdown pass this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 15 rushing yards on three carries.

Sean Jackson has 64 rushing yards on five carries with one touchdown.

This season, Jeremiah Cobb has carried the ball five times for 57 yards (57 per game) and one touchdown.

Malcolm Johnson Jr. has hauled in two catches for 59 yards (59 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Jay Fair has put up a 56-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in five passes on six targets.

Shane Hooks has a total of 41 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in two passes.

Cal Stats Leaders

Ben Finley has recored 279 passing yards, or 279 per game, so far this season. He has completed 70.6% of his passes and has thrown one touchdown with one interception.

Jaydn Ott has carried the ball 20 times for 188 yards, with two touchdowns.

Isaiah Ifanse has taken 10 carries and totaled 54 yards with three touchdowns while also gaining 21 yards through the air .

Jeremiah Hunter leads his team with 64 receiving yards on six receptions with one touchdown.

Monroe Young has collected 63 receiving yards (63 yards per game) on four receptions.

Mavin Anderson's two catches (on three targets) have netted him 41 yards (41 ypg).

