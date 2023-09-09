The No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0) are one-touchdown favorites on Saturday, September 9, 2023 against the No. 11 Texas Longhorns (1-0). The contest's point total is 54.

Alabama has been firing on all cylinders this season, as they rank ninth-best in scoring offense (56.0 points per game) and 16th-best in scoring defense (7.0 points allowed per game). In terms of points scored Texas ranks 50th in the FBS (37.0 points per game), and it is 28th defensively (10.0 points allowed per game).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Alabama vs. Texas Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Bryant-Denny Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Alabama vs Texas Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Alabama -7 -110 -110 54 -110 -110 -275 +225

Looking to place a bet on Alabama vs. Texas? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Week 2 SEC Betting Trends

Alabama Betting Records & Stats

Bet on Alabama to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Alabama Stats Leaders

Bryce Young passed for 3,328 yards (256.0 per game), completing 64.5% of his throws, with 32 touchdowns and five interceptions in 13 games last year.

In addition, Young ran for 185 yards and four TDs.

Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for 926 yards (71.2 per game) and seven touchdowns in 13 games.

In the passing game, Gibbs scored three touchdowns, with 44 catches for 444 yards.

On the ground, Jase McClellan scored seven touchdowns a season ago and picked up 655 yards (50.4 per game).

McClellan also had 14 catches for 174 yards and three TDs.

In the passing game, Ja'Corey Brooks scored eight TDs, catching 39 balls for 674 yards (51.8 per game).

On defense last year, DeMarcco Hellams helped lead the way with one interception to go with 87 tackles, 3.0 TFL, one sack, and two passes defended in 13 games.

On defense in 2022, Will Anderson Jr. had 44 tackles, 13.0 TFL, 10 sacks, and one interception in 13 games played.

Brian Branch had 3.0 sacks to go with 10.0 TFL, 69 tackles, and two interceptions in 13 games a season ago.

Henry To'o To'o totaled 72 tackles, 7.0 TFL, and 2.5 sacks through 13 games played in 2022.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.