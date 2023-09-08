Ozzie Albies vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves and Ozzie Albies (.318 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ozzie Albies? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies is hitting .267 with 21 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs and 38 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 60th in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.
- Albies has picked up a hit in 68.3% of his 126 games this season, with multiple hits in 27.8% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 27 games this season (21.4%), homering in 5.2% of his plate appearances.
- Albies has had an RBI in 49 games this year (38.9%), including 26 multi-RBI outings (20.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- He has scored in 65 games this year (51.6%), including 13 multi-run games (10.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|66
|.236
|AVG
|.294
|.295
|OBP
|.352
|.446
|SLG
|.547
|23
|XBH
|31
|11
|HR
|18
|39
|RBI
|52
|41/18
|K/BB
|49/20
|2
|SB
|9
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up 149 home runs (1.1 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Keller gets the start for the Pirates, his 29th of the season. He is 11-8 with a 3.93 ERA and 187 strikeouts in 169 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the right-hander went six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old's 3.93 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.255 WHIP ranks 34th, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 13th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.