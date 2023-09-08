On Friday, September 8, 2023 at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena, the Atlanta Dream (18-20) will look to break a nine-game road losing streak when taking on the Washington Mystics (18-20), airing at 7:00 PM ET on ION.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Dream vs. Mystics matchup in this article.

Dream vs. Mystics Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Location: Washington D.C.
  • Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Dream vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mystics Moneyline Dream Moneyline
DraftKings Mystics (-5.5) 162.5 -205 +170 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Mystics (-5.5) 162.5 -225 +185 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Mystics (-9.5) 162.5 -240 +175 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Mystics (-4.5) 163.5 -200 +160 Bet on this game with Tipico

Dream vs. Mystics Betting Trends

  • The Mystics are 17-20-0 ATS this season.
  • The Dream have covered 18 times in 37 matchups with a spread this season.
  • Washington has an ATS record of 5-4 when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites this season.
  • Atlanta has been an underdog by 5.5 points or more 10 times this year, and covered the spread in four of those matchups.
  • A total of 14 out of the Mystics' 37 games this season have gone over the point total.
  • So far this season, 16 out of the Dream's 37 games with an over/under have hit the over.

