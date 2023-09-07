The Atlanta Braves and Ozzie Albies (.432 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals at Truist Park, Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Cardinals.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

Adam Wainwright TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -182)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is batting .269 with 21 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs and 37 walks.

He ranks 53rd in batting average, 83rd in on base percentage, and 17th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB action.

In 68.8% of his games this year (86 of 125), Albies has picked up at least one hit, and in 35 of those games (28.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in 27 games this year (21.6%), leaving the park in 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

Albies has driven home a run in 49 games this year (39.2%), including more than one RBI in 20.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 11 occasions..

He has scored a run in 64 games this year, with multiple runs 13 times.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 66 .239 AVG .294 .295 OBP .352 .452 SLG .547 23 XBH 31 11 HR 18 39 RBI 52 40/17 K/BB 49/20 2 SB 9

Cardinals Pitching Rankings