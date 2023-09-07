MyCole Pruitt 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Considering making MyCole Pruitt part of your 2023 fantasy draft strategy? Below, we have all of the stats and projections you need for the Atlanta Falcons tight end.
MyCole Pruitt Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|39.00
|5.48
|-
|Overall Rank
|281
|518
|783
|Position Rank
|39
|108
|123
MyCole Pruitt 2022 Stats
- Pruitt also contributed with 16 catches for 150 yards and four touchdowns last year on 21 targets. He posted 15.0 yards per contest.
- In his best game last season, Pruitt picked up 9.4 fantasy points -- via three receptions, 34 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 18 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
MyCole Pruitt 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 6
|49ers
|6.2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Week 9
|Chargers
|0.6
|1
|1
|6
|0
|Week 10
|@Panthers
|0.6
|1
|1
|6
|0
|Week 11
|Bears
|1.7
|1
|1
|17
|0
|Week 12
|@Commanders
|6.9
|3
|2
|9
|1
|Week 13
|Steelers
|6.7
|1
|1
|7
|1
|Week 15
|@Saints
|2.0
|3
|2
|20
|0
|Week 16
|@Ravens
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 17
|Cardinals
|4.9
|4
|4
|49
|0
|Week 18
|Buccaneers
|9.4
|5
|3
|34
|1
