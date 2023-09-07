Michael Harris II -- with a slugging percentage of .525 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Adam Wainwright on the mound, on September 7 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

Adam Wainwright TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Explore More About This Game

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II is batting .294 with 24 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 25 walks.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 52nd in the league in slugging.

Harris II will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 during his last games.

Harris II has picked up a hit in 68.7% of his 115 games this season, with multiple hits in 23.5% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 11 games this season (9.6%), homering in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 30 games this year (26.1%), Harris II has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (10.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 37.4% of his games this season (43 of 115), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (11.3%) he has scored more than once.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 63 .313 AVG .279 .352 OBP .325 .500 SLG .432 20 XBH 20 6 HR 7 24 RBI 22 36/9 K/BB 46/16 8 SB 12

