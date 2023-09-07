After collecting 47.6 fantasy points last season (34th among TEs), Kyle Pitts has an ADP of 56th overall (fifth at his position). Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dissect his stats and projections to find out.

Is Pitts on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Kyle Pitts Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 47.60 103.66 - Overall Rank 244 120 56 Position Rank 33 5 5

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Kyle Pitts 2022 Stats

Pitts' stat line last season featured 28 grabs for 356 yards and two TDs, averaging 20.9 yards per game on 59 targets.

Pitts picked up 14.0 fantasy points -- five catches, 80 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 8 versus the Carolina Panthers, which was his best game last season.

Pitts picked up 0.9 fantasy points -- three catches, nine yards, on five targets -- in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals, which was his poorest game of the season.

Rep Pitts and the Atlanta Falcons with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kyle Pitts 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Saints 1.9 7 2 19 0 Week 2 @Rams 1.9 3 2 19 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 8.7 8 5 87 0 Week 4 Browns 2.5 4 1 25 0 Week 6 49ers 7.9 3 3 19 1 Week 7 @Bengals 0.9 5 3 9 0 Week 8 Panthers 14.0 9 5 80 1 Week 9 Chargers 2.7 7 2 27 0 Week 10 @Panthers 2.8 8 2 28 0 Week 11 Bears 4.3 5 3 43 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.