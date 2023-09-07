Thursday's game between the Atlanta Braves (90-48) and the St. Louis Cardinals (61-78) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Braves coming out on top. Game time is at 7:20 PM on September 7.

The Braves will look to Max Fried (6-1) versus the Cardinals and Adam Wainwright (3-10).

Braves vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network

Braves vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Braves 5, Cardinals 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 6-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

The Braves have two wins against the spread in their last four chances.

The Braves have won 82, or 66.1%, of the 124 games they've played as favorites this season.

Atlanta has played as favorites of -350 or more twice this season and lost both games.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta leads MLB with 801 runs scored this season.

The Braves have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.88).

Braves Schedule