Orlando Arcia vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Orlando Arcia -- batting .353 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Dakota Hudson on the mound, on September 6 at 7:20 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Cardinals.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia is hitting .281 with 19 doubles, 17 home runs and 31 walks.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 20th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and 60th in slugging.
- Arcia has had a hit in 75 of 115 games this season (65.2%), including multiple hits 30 times (26.1%).
- He has homered in 14.8% of his games in 2023 (17 of 115), and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Arcia has had at least one RBI in 32.2% of his games this season (37 of 115), with more than one RBI 17 times (14.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 39.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (9.6%).
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|57
|.292
|AVG
|.271
|.355
|OBP
|.317
|.462
|SLG
|.448
|17
|XBH
|19
|8
|HR
|9
|30
|RBI
|26
|43/17
|K/BB
|39/14
|1
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 28th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals' 4.68 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 142 home runs (one per game), the least in baseball.
- The Cardinals are sending Hudson (5-1) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 4.02 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed seven innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.02, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .248 batting average against him.
