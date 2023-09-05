The quarterfinals at the US Open will feature Taylor Fritz and Novak Djokovic battling for a spot in the semifinals on Tuesday, September 5 in New York, New York.

You can watch ESPN to see Djokovic attempt to knock off Fritz.

Taylor Fritz vs. Novak Djokovic Date and TV Info

Round: Quarterfinal

Quarterfinal Date: Tuesday, September 5

Tuesday, September 5 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Fritz vs. Djokovic Matchup Info

In the Round of 16 on Sunday, Fritz beat No. 128-ranked Dominic Stephan Stricker, 7-6, 6-4, 6-4.

In his last tournament, the Western & Southern Open, Fritz went down in the quarterfinals to No. 2-ranked Djokovic, 0-6, 4-6 on August 18.

Djokovic advanced to the quarterfinals by beating No. 105-ranked Borna Gojo 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 on Sunday.

Djokovic secured the title in the Western & Southern Open, his most recent tournament, emerging victorious over No. 1-ranked Carlos Alcaraz (5-7, 7-6, 7-6) in the final on August 20.

When these two players have squared off, Djokovic has compiled five wins, while Fritz has zero. In their last match on August 18, 2023, Djokovic got it done with a 6-0, 6-4 win.

Djokovic has taken 11 sets against Fritz, good for an 84.6% winning percentage, while Fritz has won two sets.

Djokovic and Fritz have matched up for 133 games, and it's been Djokovic who has taken the upper hand, winning 77 of them. Fritz has come out on top in 56 games.

Fritz vs. Djokovic Odds and Probabilities

Taylor Fritz Novak Djokovic +425 Odds to Win Match -650 +2500 Odds to Win Tournament -110 19.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 86.7% 3.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 52.4% 38 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 62

