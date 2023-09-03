Travis d'Arnaud -- .158 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the hill, on September 3 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Dodgers.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

d'Arnaud is batting .246 with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 17 walks.

d'Arnaud has recorded a hit in 32 of 57 games this season (56.1%), including 13 multi-hit games (22.8%).

He has hit a long ball in nine games this year (15.8%), leaving the park in 4.3% of his plate appearances.

d'Arnaud has had an RBI in 22 games this season (38.6%), including nine multi-RBI outings (15.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 40.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (5.3%).

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 32 .209 AVG .272 .289 OBP .316 .430 SLG .448 9 XBH 12 5 HR 5 17 RBI 17 17/10 K/BB 32/7 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings