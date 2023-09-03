The San Jose State Spartans (0-1) host the No. 18 Oregon State Beavers (0-0) at CEFCU Stadium on Sunday, September 3, 2023.

Oregon State sported the 38th-ranked offense last year (32.2 points per game), and it was better on the other side of the ball, ranking 16th-best with just 20.0 points allowed per game. San Jose State ranks 65th in total yards per game (396.0), but it has been less effective defensively, ranking 22nd-worst in the FBS with 501.0 total yards surrendered per contest.

Oregon State vs. San Jose State Game Info

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

City: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Venue: CEFCU Stadium

Oregon State vs. San Jose State Key Statistics (2022)

Oregon State San Jose State 396.0 (56th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 367.9 (93rd) 332.8 (34th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 339.9 (12th) 196.5 (28th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 96.2 (123rd) 199.5 (105th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 271.8 (25th) 18 (58th) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (3rd) 17 (77th) Takeaways (Rank) 19 (51st)

Oregon State Stats Leaders (2022)

Last season Ben Gulbranson had 1,455 passing yards (111.9 per game), a 62.4% completion percentage, nine touchdowns, and five interceptions.

Last year Damien Martinez took 161 rushing attempts for 982 yards (75.5 per game) and scored seven touchdowns.

Deshaun Fenwick collected 553 rushing yards on 114 carries and seven touchdowns last season.

Tre'Shaun Harrison collected 52 receptions for 604 yards and four touchdowns last year. He was targeted 80 times, and averaged 46.5 yards per game.

Anthony Gould produced last season, grabbing 27 passes for 457 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 35.2 receiving yards per game.

Tyjon Lindsey reeled in 30 passes for 317 yards and one touchdown, averaging 24.4 yards per game last season.

San Jose State Stats Leaders

Chevan Cordeiro has thrown for 198 yards (198.0 ypg) to lead San Jose State, completing 55.3% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 52 yards (52.0 ypg) on 10 carries.

The team's top rusher, Quali Conley, has carried the ball six times for 108 yards (108.0 per game). He's also caught two passes for 17 yards.

Nick Nash has registered six receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 89 (89.0 yards per game). He's been targeted eight times and has three touchdowns.

Charles Ross has five receptions (on six targets) for a total of 62 yards (62.0 yards per game) this year.

Malikhi Miller has racked up 18 reciving yards (18.0 ypg) this season.

