Ronald Acuna Jr. and Mookie Betts will be among the star attractions when the Atlanta Braves play the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, at Dodger Stadium.

Braves vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 258 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta is the top slugging team in MLB this season with a .502 slugging percentage.

The Braves lead the majors with a .276 batting average.

Atlanta scores the most runs in baseball (788 total, 5.8 per game).

The Braves are the top team in baseball this season with a .345 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out eight times per game to rank sixth in baseball.

The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks first in MLB.

Atlanta has the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.80).

The Braves have the 11th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.260).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Charlie Morton makes the start for the Braves, his 27th of the season. He is 14-10 with a 3.29 ERA and 165 strikeouts in 147 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

Morton is seeking his fourth quality start in a row.

Morton will try to pitch five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.

He has had seven appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/29/2023 Rockies W 3-1 Away Charlie Morton Peter Lambert 8/30/2023 Rockies W 7-3 Away Darius Vines Kyle Freeland 8/31/2023 Dodgers W 8-7 Away Spencer Strider Lance Lynn 9/1/2023 Dodgers W 6-3 Away Max Fried Julio Urías 9/2/2023 Dodgers W 4-2 Away Bryce Elder Emmet Sheehan 9/3/2023 Dodgers - Away Charlie Morton Bobby Miller 9/5/2023 Cardinals - Home - Miles Mikolas 9/6/2023 Cardinals - Home Spencer Strider Dakota Hudson 9/7/2023 Cardinals - Home Max Fried Adam Wainwright 9/8/2023 Pirates - Home Bryce Elder Thomas Hatch 9/9/2023 Pirates - Home Charlie Morton Johan Oviedo

