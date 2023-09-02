The Troy Trojans (0-0) face an FCS opponent, the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Troy owned the 94th-ranked offense last season (360.4 yards per game), and it was even better on defense, ranking 19th-best with only 326.4 yards allowed per game. On the offensive side of the ball, SFA was a top-25 unit last season, ranking 21st-best in the FCS by totaling 34.3 points per game. It ranked 88th on defense (30.9 points allowed per game).

Troy vs. SFA Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Troy, Alabama

Troy, Alabama Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium

Troy vs. SFA Key Statistics (2022)

Troy SFA 360.4 (60th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 423.5 (39th) 326.4 (49th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 411.1 (83rd) 117.9 (107th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 159.1 (55th) 242.5 (54th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 264.4 (25th) 21 (98th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (83rd) 24 (13th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (50th)

Troy Stats Leaders (2022)

Gunnar Watson had a passing stat line last year of 2,813 yards with a 61.5% completion rate (206-for-335), 14 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and an average of 200.9 yards per game.

Kimani Vidal racked up 1,137 rushing yards (81.2 per game) and 10 touchdowns last year.

DK Billingsley ran for 670 yards on 142 carries (47.9 yards per game), with eight rushing touchdowns last year.

Tez Johnson hauled in 56 catches for 858 yards (61.3 per game) while being targeted 79 times. He also scored four touchdowns.

Rajae' Johnson-Sanders also impressed receiving last year. He had 36 receptions for 713 yards and seven touchdowns. He was targeted 60 times.

Deshon Stoudemire hauled in 41 passes for 507 yards and two touchdowns, putting up 36.2 yards per game last season.

SFA Stats Leaders (2022)

Trae Self averaged 234.1 pass yards per contest and threw for 19 touchdowns last season. In addition, he tacked on 15.0 yards on the ground per game with six rushing touchdowns.

Miles Reed averaged 61.4 rushing yards per game and tallied two rushing touchdowns. Reed added 1.8 receptions per game to average 17.5 receiving yards.

Jerrell Wimbley ran for five touchdowns on 613 yards a year ago. Wimbley also was effective as a receiver, totaling 12 receptions for 168 yards with one touchdown.

Xavier Gipson averaged 105.7 yards on 5.9 receptions per game and compiled seven receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Moe Wedman caught 23 passes last season on his way to 370 yards and five receiving touchdowns.

Darryle Simmons averaged 22.6 receiving yards per game on 1.7 targets per game a season ago.

