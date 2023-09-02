The No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies (0-0) host the New Mexico Lobos (0-0) at Kyle Field on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Texas A&M put up 361.7 yards per game offensively last year (92nd in the FBS), and it gave up 365.2 yards per game (52nd) on defense. While New Mexico ranked 41st in total defense with 352.6 yards allowed per game last season, it was a little less successful on offense, ranking third-worst (226.8 yards per game).

We provide more details below, including how to watch this game on ESPN.

Texas A&M vs. New Mexico Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream:

City: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Kyle Field

Texas A&M vs. New Mexico Key Statistics (2022)

Texas A&M New Mexico 361.7 (99th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 226.8 (131st) 365.2 (38th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 352.6 (25th) 142.3 (78th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 121.3 (103rd) 219.4 (84th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 105.5 (128th) 18 (58th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (26th) 16 (84th) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (77th)

Texas A&M Stats Leaders (2022)

Last year Haynes King produced 1,220 passing yards (101.7 per game), a 55.6% completion percentage, seven touchdowns, and six interceptions.

Devon Achane churned out 1,102 rushing yards (91.8 per game) and eight touchdowns last season. In the receiving game, he made 36 catches for 196 yards and three scores.

Amari Daniels ran for 200 yards on 36 carries (16.7 yards per game) last year.

Evan Stewart reeled in 53 catches for 649 yards (54.1 per game) while being targeted 103 times. He also scored two touchdowns.

Muhsin Muhammad III amassed 610 yards on 38 grabs with four touchdowns. He was targeted 64 times, and averaged 50.8 receiving yards per game.

Ainias Smith hauled in 15 passes for 291 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 24.3 yards per game last year.

New Mexico Stats Leaders (2022)

Miles Kendrick completed 59% of his passes to throw for 870 yards and three touchdowns last season. Kendrick also helped with his legs, collecting three touchdowns on 10.7 yards per game.

Nathaniel Jones racked up two rushing touchdowns on 45.3 yards per game last season.

Last season Christian Washington rushed for 310 yards.

Geordon Porter averaged 26 receiving yards and grabbed two receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Luke Wysong averaged 24.4 receiving yards on 5.2 targets per game in 2022, scoring one touchdown.

Andrew Erickson caught 13 passes on his way to 117 receiving yards a season ago.

