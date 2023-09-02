How to Watch the Super Lig: Soccer Streaming Live - Saturday, September 2
In one of the many compelling matchups on the Super Lig schedule on Saturday, Alanyaspor and Pendikspor hit the pitch at Pendik Stadium.
We have what you need regarding how to watch Saturday's Super Lig action right here. Check out the links below.
Watch even more soccer coverage with Fubo!
Super Lig Streaming Live Today
Watch Pendikspor vs Alanyaspor
Alanyaspor (1-2-0) journeys to face Pendikspor (0-2-1) at Pendik Stadium in Istanbul.
- Game Time: 12:15 PM ET
- Favorite: Pendikspor (+135)
- Underdog: Alanyaspor (+190)
- Draw: (+255)
- Bet on this match at DraftKings!
Watch Istanbul Basaksehir vs Konyaspor
Konyaspor (1-2-0) is on the road to match up with Istanbul Basaksehir (0-0-2) at Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium in Istanbul.
- Game Time: 12:15 PM ET
- Favorite: Istanbul Basaksehir (+140)
- Underdog: Konyaspor (+195)
- Draw: (+240)
- Bet on this match at DraftKings!
Watch Gaziantep FK vs Galatasaray
Galatasaray (1-1-0) journeys to take on Gaziantep FK (0-0-3) at Gaziantep Stadium in Gaziantep.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Galatasaray (-250)
- Underdog: Gaziantep FK (+600)
- Draw: (+400)
- Bet on this match at DraftKings!
Watch Antalyaspor vs Kayserispor
Kayserispor (1-2-0) travels to play Antalyaspor (0-2-1) at Antalya Stadium in Antalya.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel:
- Favorite: Antalyaspor (-110)
- Underdog: Kayserispor (+285)
- Draw: (+275)
- Bet on this match at DraftKings!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.