Top Player Prop Bets for Phillies vs. Brewers on September 2, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Kyle Schwarber, Christian Yelich and others are available when the Philadelphia Phillies visit the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
Phillies vs. Brewers Game Info
- When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies
Aaron Nola Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Nola Stats
- The Phillies will send Aaron Nola (12-8) to the mound for his 28th start this season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.
- Nola will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.
- He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 27 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this season, the 30-year-old's 4.30 ERA ranks 40th, 1.124 WHIP ranks 14th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 19th.
Nola Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 27
|7.0
|1
|0
|0
|9
|1
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 21
|7.0
|7
|2
|2
|5
|1
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 16
|5.0
|4
|4
|4
|7
|4
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 10
|5.0
|5
|1
|1
|6
|1
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 4
|5.1
|8
|5
|5
|8
|1
Kyle Schwarber Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Schwarber Stats
- Schwarber has recorded 92 hits with 16 doubles, a triple, 38 home runs and 102 walks. He has driven in 86 runs.
- He's slashing .189/.333/.459 on the season.
- Schwarber will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .190 with three home runs, two walks and three RBI.
Schwarber Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Brewers
|Sep. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 29
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 28
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
Bryson Stott Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Stott Stats
- Bryson Stott has 27 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 32 walks and 55 RBI (144 total hits). He's also stolen 24 bases.
- He's slashing .293/.338/.442 on the season.
Stott Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|Sep. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 30
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 29
|2-for-2
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has 140 hits with 30 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 67 walks. He has driven in 69 runs with 27 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .279/.367/.448 so far this season.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Phillies
|Sep. 1
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Aug. 30
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cubs
|Aug. 29
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cubs
|Aug. 28
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 27
|0-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
Carlos Santana Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Santana Stats
- Carlos Santana has 28 doubles, 18 home runs, 55 walks and 68 RBI (106 total hits). He has swiped six bases.
- He's slashing .234/.315/.415 so far this year.
- Santana takes a 10-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last 10 games he is batting .368 with three doubles, two home runs, eight walks and eight RBI.
Santana Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Phillies
|Sep. 1
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Cubs
|Aug. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 27
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 26
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 25
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
