The Chattanooga Mocs (0-0) visit the North Alabama Lions (0-1) at Braly Municipal Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

North Alabama owns the 31st-ranked offense this year (248.0 yards per game), and has been even better on defense, ranking 13th-best with only 285.0 yards allowed per game. Chattanooga ranked 37th in total offense this year (408.6 yards per game), but it played really well on defense, ranking 14th-best in the FCS with 408.6 yards allowed per game.

North Alabama vs. Chattanooga Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Florence, Alabama Venue: Braly Municipal Stadium

North Alabama vs. Chattanooga Key Statistics (2022)

North Alabama Chattanooga 387.8 (53rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 408.6 (42nd) 481.3 (123rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 320.7 (20th) 184.3 (34th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 159.7 (54th) 203.5 (77th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 248.9 (35th) 3 (83rd) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (59th) 0 (79th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (50th)

North Alabama Stats Leaders

Noah Walters has recorded 65 yards (65.0 ypg) on 10-of-17 passing this season. In addition, he's added 25 rushing yards (25.0 ypg) on five carries.

Jalyn Daniels has racked up 49 yards on three carries.

Demarcus Lacey has been handed the ball 13 times this year and racked up 38 yards (38.0 per game).

Kobe Warden's leads his squad with 37 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on six receptions (out of six targets).

David Florence has put up a 29-yard season so far, hauling in four passes on four targets.

Kaden Cooper has a total of 19 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing one pass.

Chattanooga Stats Leaders (2022)

Preston Hutchinson connected on 60.8% of his passes and threw for 2,723 yards and 17 touchdowns last season. Hutchinson also helped on the ground, accumulating six touchdowns on 14.5 yards per game.

Ailym Ford averaged 108.2 rushing yards per game and scored 12 rushing touchdowns. Ford complemented his rushing performance with 0.9 receptions per game to average 16.7 receiving yards.

Last season Gino Appleberry Jr. rushed for 425 yards. He also scored three total touchdowns.

Sam Phillips was targeted 3.8 times per game and collected 661 receiving yards and two touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Jamoi Mayes averaged 51.8 receiving yards on 4.9 targets per game in 2022, scoring four touchdowns.

Jayin Whatley worked his way to three receiving touchdowns and 451 receiving yards (41.0 ypg) last season.

