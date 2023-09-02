When the Chattanooga Mocs square off against the North Alabama Lions at 7:00 PM on Saturday, September 2, our projection system predicts the Mocs will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

North Alabama vs. Chattanooga Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Chattanooga (-14.7) 61.7 Chattanooga 38, North Alabama 23

Week 1 UAC Predictions

Chattanooga Betting Info (2022)

The Mocs put together a 5-6-0 ATS record last year.

In Mocs games last season, combined scoring went over the point total seven times.

Lions vs. Mocs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed North Alabama 28.5 41.5 34.8 33.3 24.0 46.2 Chattanooga 29.1 20.6 35.6 16.6 23.7 24.0

