Matt Olson -- with a slugging percentage of .357 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the hill, on September 2 at 9:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Dodgers.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson is hitting .266 with 24 doubles, three triples, 43 home runs and 86 walks.

He ranks 56th in batting average, 14th in on base percentage, and sixth in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.

In 67.2% of his games this year (90 of 134), Olson has picked up at least one hit, and in 36 of those games (26.9%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in 26.9% of his games in 2023 (36 of 134), and 7.2% of his trips to the plate.

Olson has had at least one RBI in 44.8% of his games this season (60 of 134), with more than one RBI 30 times (22.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 14 contests.

In 58.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 22 games with multiple runs (16.4%).

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 68 .276 AVG .257 .381 OBP .365 .617 SLG .543 36 XBH 34 23 HR 20 57 RBI 55 71/41 K/BB 79/45 1 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings